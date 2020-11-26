'Make A Sacrifice': Fauci Urges People To Avoid Thanksgiving Indoor Gathering Amid COVID

Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on November 25 warned the Americans to limit their guest list this Thanksgiving and holiday season in view of an alarming projection of caseload and deaths due to the novel coronavirus. In a televised interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Fauci made a ‘final plea’ asking people to remain indoors and keeping gatherings as small as possible. “Make a sacrifice now to save lives and disease,” head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases said in a live-streamed address. Fauci’s remarks come as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued warnings about a dual outbreak of COVID-19 infections and influenza ahead of winter surge, reminding, that festivities could turn to ‘super spreader events’.

As of November 25, the US hit a grim milestone with a record 2,000 coronavirus fatalities, more than what was witnessed in March when the COVID-19 first wave picked up. Urging people to take the situation ‘seriously,' public health expert on the White House Coronavirus Task Force said that it was his “last call” to make, as traditions begin tomorrow. “We all know how difficult it is because it is such a beautiful traditional holiday. But by making that sacrifice, you’re going to avoid infections,” Fauci told ABC in a live address. He warned that the asymptomatic individuals infect a large group of people leading to a cluster outbreak in such gatherings. Furthermore, the top health expert stated that in order to make the future “look a lot brighter," people will have to abstain from gathering indoor.

In a statement to CNN, Dr. Fauci said that the festivities increased the risk when people decided to travel and assemble in the congregate settings, additionally, not wearing the masks. He reiterated that in such times, chances are that there will be a surge "superimposed upon a surge" and the implications would be reflected two, three weeks.

'Wait' until after the pandemic

As many as 88,000 positive cases of the COVID-19 have needed hospital admissions across the US, pushing the healthcare on the brink of exhaustion. Thus far the disease has impacted 12.6 million and a total of 260,000, have passed away due to covid related health complications. “I am very concerned about it,” Fauci said in a televised address, adding, that he spoke to President-elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain. Further, the head of NIAID stressed that may be more “safe and effective” vaccines shall be put in use to combat the crisis authorized via a transparent approval process. In an interview on PBS NewsHour, Fauci urged that the Americans must wait until after the pandemic to resume festivities with many people, and must consider adhering to safety protocols for the sake of the loved ones. Fauci gave a gentle reminder that the [COVID-19] disease was fatal for the vulnerable.

