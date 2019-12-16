Man Gives Away Toys Worth $12,000 At Low-income Area Where He Once Lived

A man from Virginia's Shenandoah Valley gave away $12,000 worth of gifts to children at a low-income neighbourhood where he once lived as a child. The man identified as Adam Armstrong surprised the property manager Sara Lewis-Weeks on Wednesday when he walked into her office with an offer to distribute toys at the apartment complex. At first, Sarah did not take the man seriously and was very skeptical of his idea as people have been doing this for years and usually don't follow through.

A generous act

But after Sara confirmed Armstrong's identity and that he has made good money by selling vacation properties she made leaflets for kids to show up on Saturday. Adam arrived with a truck full of toys that included bikes, remote control cars, balls, nerf guns, stuffed animals and hundreds of other games. According to a report, Adam had 1,327 toys, including almost 100 bicycles.

After Adam was done distributing gifts at Harris Gardens Apartments where he lived as a child, he then went to three other low-income apartment complexes nearby and distributed the rest of the toys. The stuff he was left with, he gave them to the Salvation Army. When asked how he felt while giving away the gifts, Adam said that you can't put a price on the feeling you get after looking at the innocent and sweet faces of these children.

Adam has been doing this for six years now but before he used to donate the toys to his church or the salvation army. But this year he wanted to interact with the kids, so he decided to do it himself. Adam, 35, said that he grew up in the area and it was affected by a lot of violence, crimes, drugs, and poverty. Adam once served a few months in jail for selling marijuana. After serving his term he decided that he needed a change in his life, so he moved to Baltimore suburbs and worked several jobs at a time before getting into the property business.

