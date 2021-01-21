Man Spends Rs 55 Lakh On Limb Lengthening Surgery To Increase Height; See Before/after Pic

An American who “always” wished to be tall finally got his dream come true after undergoing complex cosmetic surgery. Alfonso Flores, a resident of Texas, desired to be more than 6 feet tall but could not grow beyond 5 feet 9 inches. However, undeterred by the biological fact, the 28-year-old pre-med student opted to undergo a limb-lengthening surgery to achieve his dream.

Read: Man Undergoes 5-hour Surgery At Delhi Hospital For Gunshot Injury In Head

Although his family and friends warned against the “unnecessary treatment”, Flores decided to go under the knife, the surgery which cost him $770 (nearly 55 lakhs) was performed by Harvard-trained orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kevin Debiparshad of The LimbplastX Institute. Flores, a pre-med student and freelance writer, speaking to Daily Mail, expressed his joy and zeal stating that he was thankful that he could finally achieve his dream. Before and after photos from August, when the surgery was performed was shared by the LimbplastX Institute and show the evident height difference.

Read: Man Undergoes Lung Transplant In Delhi; ‘first’ Such Surgery On Post-COVID Patient In North India

"This has been something that I have wanted for a long time and it feels great to say that I have finally achieved it," a quote by Flores on Facebook read.

What is a Limb lengthening?

Limb lengthening is a procedure to lengthen the bones in the arms or legs. The process initially requires the surgeon to cut the bone into two halves and separate it apart. Rooting on the body’s capacity to heal and grow, the surgeon waits until a new bone is formed between the two bones, increasing the overall height. However, surgery does not come cheap. According to Dr Debiparshad's website, the femur-lengthening procedure that Mr Flores opted for begin at $75,000 (that's nearly ₹ 55 lakh) and can go up to $84,000.

Read: Nepal And China To Reveal New Height Of Mount Everest After COVID Pandemic Delay

Read: World's Tallest Peak Gets Taller As Nepal & China Announce New Height Of Mount Everest