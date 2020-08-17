Marge Simpson Takes Jibe At Trump's Advisor Jenna Ellis Over Kamala Harris Remark

Marge Simpson, the fictional character from the animated series The Simpsons, has taken a jibe at both US President Donald Trump and his senior advisor Jenna Ellis. Donald Trump and his re-election campaign officials have launched a scathing attack at Senator Kamala Harris ever since the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced the African-Asian-American as his running-mate. Recently, Trump's senior campaign advisor Jenna Ellis said that Kamala Harris sounds like Marge Simpson, who is the matriarch of the Simpsons family from The Simpsons, an American animated sitcom.

Read: Kamala Harris' Eligibility Issue A 'non-starter', Says Trump Campaign Adviser

After Ellis' remark, Marge issued a message on Twitter, where she says that as an "ordinary suburban housewife" she feels a little disrespected, referring to Trump's tweet. Trump had earlier this week tweeted that "suburban housewives" are going to vote for him for ending the program where low-income housing would have "invaded their neighbourhood". His tweet was termed racist as many felt that it was a direct attack at Black people, the group benefiting the most from the program.

Read: Bernie Sanders Calls Trump A 'pathological Liar' Over Postal Service Funding Issues

"I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says, 'She doesn’t mean it as a compliment'. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was gonna say I’m p****d off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.," Marge Simpson was heard saying in the clip shared on The Simpsons official Twitter handle. Following that Ellis jokingly responded by writing, "Marge is probably going to vote Democrat... by mail."

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat... by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

Read: Donald Trump Resonating With India And Indian-Americans: Co-chair Of Indian Voices For Trump

The Simpsons

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running animated show on American television. The series depicts the life of a working-class family from a fictional town of Springfield in the most satirical way possible. The show is known for mysteriously predicting future from Trump becoming the US President to Ebola outbreak. The show on several occasions has also mocked Donald Trump and other public figures.

Read: Trump Vs Sports! POTUS Slams Roger Goodell For Allowing Players To Kneel During Anthem