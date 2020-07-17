Mary Trump's Book On Donald Trump Sells Nearly One Million Copies On First Day Of Launch

Another book on US President Donald Trump that White House attempted to restrict sold nearly one million copies on just the first day of release in the United States, its publisher reportedly said on July 16. Trump’s niece, Mary Trump has written Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man which is also the first critical portrayal of Donald Trump by someone from his own family. Now a psychologist, Mary’s father was US President’s oldest brother, Fred and has accused Donald Trump to be hubris and ignorance.

Elaborating on his unflattering description of Trump, Mary has also said that the POTUS fits clinical criteria of being a narcissist. The publisher Simon & Schuster reportedly said that Mary’s book sold 950,000 copies on July 15 including pre-orders, audio and digital versions which is also “a company record” for the house. However, the White House has dismissed Trump’s niece’s memoir as a “book of falsehoods”.

Donald Trump’s brother went to court

Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump even moved to court in a bid to block the publication of the now ‘tell-all’ book with an argument that with the Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary was violating the non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate. However, Robert remained unsuccessful.

While Mary Trump’s book is already topping the Amazon sale charts in Canada and Australia, the publisher has reportedly ordered more copies for print that would further spike the number to 1.15 million for just the market in the United States. This was after Robert tried to defame the memoir by saying it contains “insider’s perspective” of “countless holiday meals,” “family interactions” and “family events.”

Mary’s father and Donald trump’s elder brother, Fred had died in 1981 and the release about the book said, “Mary L. Trump has the education, insight, and intimate familiarity needed to reveal what makes Donald, and the rest of her clan, tick”.

