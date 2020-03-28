The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tesla's Elon Musk Enters Coronavirus War As US Becomes Global Hub; Here's What He's Doing

US News

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for donating ventilators to New York City & state

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, on Friday thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for donating ventilators to New York City and state. Taking to Twitter, Blasio said that Musk was donating over hundred of ventilators and he was very grateful for it. 

READ | Elon Musk Calls Coronavirus Panic ‘dumb’, Netizens Call Out His ‘privilege’

Tesla donates ventilators 

Elon Musk has promised to provide New York with hundreds of ventilators to help meet demand from the growing coronavirus outbreak. The Tesla chief executive said the first batch of donated machines would be delivered later on Friday.

READ | Elon Musk Downplays Coronavirus Again, Says 'car Crashes Are More Dangerous'

The ventilators were purchased from US government-approved manufacturers in China, as per reports. The ventilators will be donated to hospitals in New York City and across New York state.

New York has the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in the US. As of Friday, the governor said 519 people in the state had died from the disease. On Thursday, the US officially became the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, with the toll since crossing 100,000.

READ | Here's How Elon Musk Is Helping Rescue Trapped Thai Soccer Team Boys From A Cave

READ | Reports: Panasonic, Tesla To Scrap Solar Panels Partnership

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS