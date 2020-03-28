Tesla's Elon Musk Enters Coronavirus War As US Becomes Global Hub; Here's What He's Doing

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, on Friday thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for donating ventilators to New York City and state. Taking to Twitter, Blasio said that Musk was donating over hundred of ventilators and he was very grateful for it.

I spoke with @elonmusk late last night. He’s donating hundreds of ventilators to New York City and State, including our public hospitals. We’re deeply grateful. We need every ventilator we can get our hands on these next few weeks to save lives. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 27, 2020

Tesla donates ventilators

Elon Musk has promised to provide New York with hundreds of ventilators to help meet demand from the growing coronavirus outbreak. The Tesla chief executive said the first batch of donated machines would be delivered later on Friday.

Biggest value Tesla is providing is precise delivery of ventilators exactly to the ICU where & when they’re needed. There are many ventilators in warehouses, but stuck in logistics/routing/paperwork issues. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2020

The ventilators were purchased from US government-approved manufacturers in China, as per reports. The ventilators will be donated to hospitals in New York City and across New York state.

New York has the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in the US. As of Friday, the governor said 519 people in the state had died from the disease. On Thursday, the US officially became the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, with the toll since crossing 100,000.

