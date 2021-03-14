Meghan Markle Might Prepare A Bid To Be America's First Woman President, Says Report

Meghan Markle has been in headlines ever since her ‘bombshell’ interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on television. Now, a recent report by The Daily Mail has triggered speculation that she could run for the seat of US president in 2024, considering Joe Biden might choose to drop out of a second term. If in case, Meghan makes it to the White House, she would be the first woman President of the US and second non-white to lead the country.

Speaking to the London based newspaper, a senior member of the Labor party claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has already begun networking with senior Democrats. The anonymous politician, who served under the country’s former PM Tony Blair also claimed that Meghan was looking to build a campaign and a fundraising team for any “potential campaign”. As per US constitutional experts, the duchess of Sussex would be needed to renounce her title if she wanted to hold public office because it would conflict with the US oath of allegiance.

The rumours about Meghan eyeing American Presidency started circulating after a friend close to her, speaking to Vanity Fair, said that entering politics was one of the reasons behind Meghan not quitting US citizenship upon her marriage into the British Royal Family. Meghan's friends have previously encouraged speculation about her political ambitions – describing her rise from modest beginnings as 'the embodiment of the American dream'.

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

In a recent interview with Oprah, Meghan said there were questions and discussion about her son Archie's skin colour in the Royal family. She didn't say who asked the question because she didn't want to hurt the family's feelings. She also said that she didn't want to live there any longer because she couldn't seem to fit in with the Monarchy.

In response, Buckingham Palace already assured, in an official statement, that the allegations will be looked into and termed the recollections 'concerning'. During the sit-down, Meghan said that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" voiced by a member of the royal family. Harry has said that neither the Queen nor Prince Philip made the comment.

