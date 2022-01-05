Melania Trump Criticised For Auctioning Off White Hat She Wore As First Lady Of US

Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, is set to auction off the 'white hat', which she wore during the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron's official visit to the nation on April 24, 2018. Apart from the hat, on Tuesday, January 4, the 51-year-old Melania unveiled the auction, which also comprises a watercolour painting of her wearing the hat and a second non-fungible token (NFT). The three pieces will be auctioned off simultaneously on January 11, with an initial bidding price of $250,000, or 1415.86 SOL in cryptocurrency, as per the Independent.

Furthermore, Melania Trump has even signed all three things, and the artist, Marc-Antoine Coulon, has signed the two artworks. According to a news release uploaded by Melania in her Twitter account, “The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration’s first official state visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items.”

Melania donned the white hat during Macron’s US visit

As per the statement, Melania had donned an asymmetrical Michael Kors suit and the classic broad-brimmed white hat, when she and former President Donald Trump attended their first state dinner at the White House. The "iconic wide-brimmed white hat" was designed and styled by Herve Pierre, Sputnik reported. The release also added, “Following the traditional arrival ceremony, Mrs Trump and Mrs Macron visited the National Gallery of Art and attended a joint press conference in the White House.”

Preview the historic ‘Head of State’ auction today at https://t.co/oyRdt2Ncfn pic.twitter.com/akwENnuyKn — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 4, 2022

The announcement came three weeks after the First Lady revealed on December 16 that she will sell personalised digital portraits of herself called NFTs, which she claims will symbolise her enthusiasm for the arts and create opportunity for youngsters to develop computer science skills, Sputnik reported.

Melania Trump mocked for auctioning the worn hat

In addition to this, the auction was promptly mocked on social media, with one Twitter user pointing Melania as "billionaires" and writing, “This is totally normal behavior for "billionaires". While another implying, “How much is going to charity and how much in your pocket?” While several others have criticised while posting memes on the Twitter thread.

Will this be auctioned off?



😡 pic.twitter.com/hQLOlFs9vI — Honey Chile 😘 (@HoneyChile15) January 4, 2022

Iconic? I don't even remember what that hat looked like! Do you know what's iconic? Jackie Kennedy's pink suit. But SHE didn't sell that. — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) January 4, 2022

How “classy” for a woman married to billionaire to auction off worn hats and give a “portion” to charity. Can’t see any other Flotus doing such a thing. Maybe give it all to charity Mel — Kris (@Krislkup) January 4, 2022

You know who doesn't have to hawk NFTs of the time she met a French President? pic.twitter.com/wzRPGoRqtO — Mitch Wells (@meezatch) January 4, 2022

In addition to this, Melania Trump had mainly remained out of the public eye after exiting the White House a year ago following Donald Trump's electoral defeat to Joe Biden in November 2020.

Image: AP