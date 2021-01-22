Melania Trump Refuses To Stop And Pose For Media, Netizens Say She Is 'totally Done'

While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have taken office, former FLOTUS Melania Trump, on the other hand, seems to have had enough of the media attention. A video which has taken the internet by the storm made clear that Melania is ready for a break from the spotlight as she refused to stop and pose for waiting photographers upon her arrival in Florida. The clip captured ‘straight-face’ Melania purposefully walking straight past the media at Palm Beach Airport while her husband and former President Donald Trump stopped and posed for the photo op.

The video has left several internet users with the impressions that the former First Lady is done playing nice for the camera. Some Twitteratis even speculated that Melania is moments away from filing a divorce, while others pointed out that she doesn’t care about the photo op anymore. The clip shows her walking alongside her husband as Trump stops, turns towards camera, smiles and waves. Melania, however, continued walking at the same pace, sparing a frowning glance at the crowd and cameras but otherwise not acknowledging their presence.

Nothing has ever been truer... pic.twitter.com/q09bCfMZfC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 20, 2021

LMAOO Melania Trump so happy this shit show is over 😂😂😂 get them divorce papers ready sis pic.twitter.com/44HCZR53GL — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) January 20, 2021

Melania is ready to sign them divorce papers. pic.twitter.com/TCtq9eGFTv — mikel fernandez 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikeyfdez) January 20, 2021

Melania is totally done. She already quit posing.

pic.twitter.com/BRoBardBgx — Diego E. Barros (@diegoebarros) January 20, 2021

Melania- I wonder if Donald found our divorce papers yet? pic.twitter.com/7hGbS3t1Ve — FunnyBusiness (@TheTrumpBib) January 20, 2021

If “I’m over it” were a person. pic.twitter.com/CLA8WucyXX — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 21, 2021

Look at how excited Melania was to jump in the limo and get home! She loves Florida! And me! pic.twitter.com/GrLVFw4Ccl — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 22, 2021

Trump’s new permanent home

Meanwhile, Trump’s era in Washington is over. He is making his massive Mar-a-Lago estate on an island off the coast of Palm Beach in Florida his permanent home as his tumultuous presidency came to an end. Trump has even spent a remarkable amount of time at Mar-a-Lago which is also dubbed as the “Winter White House” throughout his four-year presidency. The US President, who has been impeached twice in his tenure, has even changed his legal residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in September 2019.

As per reports, the 74-year-old longtime New Yorker purchased the mansion in 1985 for 10 million dollars and converted into a private club that became his winter home during his time as the US President. The 20-acre estate is inspired by a Moorish-Mediterranean structure, now with at least 128 rooms and was built in 1927 by Post cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.

