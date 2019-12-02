US First Lady Melania Trump Reveals Theme Of Christmas 2019 At The White House

Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year. Melania Trump announced “The Spirit of America” as the theme in a late Sunday tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled Monday. The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights. Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on a tree and adjusting roses decorating a fireplace.

She also tweaks a mini-wreath on a window of the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room. The Christmas display of 2019 comes complete with faux snow, stars, ornaments and an enormous advent calendar.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

White House Halloween

A month ago, the President of United States Donald Trump and the first lady for the third time celebrated Halloween at the White House on October 28. The two were seen welcoming children of military families, as well as those from the local elementary school, for trick-or-treating. Trump seemed spirited at the Halloween event with the current impeachment inquiry looming over the US President. The US President and first lady handed out full-sized Hershey chocolate bars wrapped in White House-logoed wrappers for about 40 minutes to the kids who were all decked up for Halloween.

Trump and Melania had planned the entire event ahead with discussions on décor details with the White House social secretary. In their forty-minute appearance, they greeted hundreds of children and their parents. The attendees were seen lining up for more than an hour stretched to the east wing side of the White House, winding through the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. The event was held in the South Lawn, White House.

