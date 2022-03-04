Melinda French Gates Opens Up About Divorce From Bill Gates, His Ties With Jeffrey Epstein

On Thursday, Melinda French Gates talked about her divorce from Bill Gates for the first time on show CBS This Morning. Melinda, publically stated that the dissolution of their marriage was caused by not one thing but many things during the show. She stated that she was not happy with Bill Gates' association with the infamous late financier Jeffery Epstein, and she did not appreciate the fact that Bill met with him.

Melinda said that she met with the convicted sex trafficker just once because she wanted to see who this man was. She also stated that the second she walked in the door, she regretted it and that Jeffrey was repulsive, and he embodied all that was bad in the world and that she had nightmares after that. She further said that meeting with Epstein was a mistake she would regret.

Bill Gates' ties with Jeffery Epstein

Bill Gates' ties with Jeffery Epstein dates back to 2011. The New York Times revealed in 2019 that Gates met with Epstein many times in 2011, including at least three meetings in Manhattan at Epstein's apartment. Epstein explored charitable cooperation between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and JPMorgan. However, in 2019 Bill Gates stated that he met Epstein but said that he did not have any business relationship or friendship with him. Bill also reportedly flew with Epstein from New Jersey to Florida in 2013 on his private jet but he refuted the claims.

In the interview with CBS This Morning, Melinda also discussed her ex-husband Bill Gates' affair with a Microsoft employee, which was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder in May 2021. She stated that she believe in forgiveness and she believed they would work through some of it but it just got to the point where she knew it wasn't healthy and she couldn't trust what they had.

She added that she never believed she would get divorced, but their relationship had deteriorated to the point where she couldn't continue and she felt that she needed to follow a new road. She also said that they were aware that the divorce would come as a shock to the public, and she felt awful about it. In May 2021, the couple parted ways.

Image: AP