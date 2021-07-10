Miami Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 79; Rescue Operations Underway

The deadly condo building collapse has caused the lives of 79 as recorded till now. The Congo building located in Florida, Miami has created serious havoc injuring 14 more. The Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava while speaking to the media issued the staggering numbers.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Miami building collapse

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava while addressing a press conference has made the revelation of the state and issued the shocking numbers. She said, "This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us, very deeply."

She also said that the Broward County's Medical Examiner office started working on-site with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's office on Friday as a way to allow the rescue workers and support teams to rest and rotate as required. A large number of people are yet to be found and rescue operations are actively being conducted on an urgent basis as stated by the Mayor.

What caused the collapse of the Condo building in Miami?

The 12-storey building situated in Surfside, Florida collapsed on the morning of June 24 most of the people sleeping. Since then. the death toll continues to climb with still many missing. The saddest part is that no one has been yet pulled out alive.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, however, new details are emerging about the integrity of the structure noted in the engineering report in 2018, said ANI.

Also, authorities have launched an investigation regarding the cause of the collapse. However, experts who are reviewing the available data about the collapse said that the probe in its cause should focus on potential failures near the base of the building.

Earlier in June, the section of the building that had remained standing was demolished to guard against its toppling on its own and to help speed the search. In such a condition, the state officials have assured every kind of assistance to the family of the victims as well as the people who survived. Also, lawsuits have been filed by the families suffering from huge losses after the collapse.

(Source: ANI)