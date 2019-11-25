Michael Bloomberg Enters Presidential Bid, Calls For Rebuilding America

The former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg is participating in the race of November 2020 elections of the United States to defeat the New York native, Donald Trump. Just three months before the first of the state-by-state party nominating contests, Bloomberg made a delayed entry for the Democratic US presidential nominations. This also reflects his scepticism that other 17 Democrats can defeat the Republican President. In a statement, Bloomberg also said that he is running for President to 'defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America'.

We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.



The stakes could not be higher.



We must win this election.



And we must begin rebuilding America. https://t.co/W6P9uaCyqN — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

Read - Michael Bloomberg Files Papers To Enter 2020 Presidential Race

Will fix what is 'broken'

According to the 77-year-old former Republican, the citizens 'cannot afford four more years of President Trump' along with his 'reckless and unethical actions'. The stakes at the 2020 elections are high, and Bloomberg stresses that Democrats must win this race in order to rebuild America. Bloomberg also believes that his unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will be the reason that defines his victory. The 77-year-old presidential candidate said in an official statement that he has the skills to "fix what is broken in our great nation" because America is at its best when citizens along with politicians work together. Bloomberg also said that the US needs a President who 'understands the truth, who can do it, rather than just make promises'.

Read - Bloomberg Spending $15M-$20M To Register Half Million Voters

Bloomberg thinks Joe Biden is weak

Bloomberg is the 9th richest person in the United States and the 14th richest person in the world who ran the Big Apple from 2001 to 2013. The billionaire has switched between the Republican and Democratic parties over the years and also served as an independent mayor. Bloomberg thinks that Joe Biden is weak and Sanders and Warren can't win, a person close to him reportedly told international media. He also feels that Warren and Sanders are too left-wing. Seventeen candidates are already in the presidential race and Bloomberg will make the 18th entry.

Read - Michael Bloomberg Apologises For 'stop And Frisk' Police Practice

Read - Bloomberg Launches USD 100 Mln Ad Campaign Targeting Trump