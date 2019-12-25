Michael Bloomberg's Presidential Campaign Used Prison Workers: Report

The United States Presidential candidate for 2020, Michael Bloomberg said on December 24 that his campaign had unknowingly used prison workers to make phone calls on his behalf. Just last month, the billionaire made an unexpected entry in the race for President and joined the Democratic Party to face the current Republican President Donald Trump. Bloomberg said in an official statement that they have ended its relationship with the company that used prison labour for making telephone calls.

Bloomberg's office confessed that it was only the media report came out about prison workers being used by a subcontractor did they learn that it was 'fundamentally accurate'. The 77-year-old said that the practice mention is not supported by his office and they will make sure their vendors 'more properly vet' their subcontractors after immediately ending the relationship with the people and the company.

Earlier today, a news outlet accurately reported that a subcontractor for one of our vendors was using prison workers to make phone calls on behalf of my campaign. After learning this, we immediately ended our relationship with that company.



Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/0KJ8y8Iqxj — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 24, 2019

'Rebuild America'

In a statement, while running for the President, Bloomberg had said that he is running for President to 'defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America'. According to the 77-year-old former Republican, the citizens 'cannot afford four more years of President Trump' along with his 'reckless and unethical actions'. The stakes at the 2020 elections are high, and Bloomberg stresses that Democrats must win this race in order to rebuild America. Bloomberg also believes that his unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will be the reason that defines his victory. The 77-year-old presidential candidate said in an official statement that he has the skills to "fix what is broken in our great nation" because America is at its best when citizens along with politicians work together.

Bloomberg is the 9th richest person in the United States and the 14th richest person in the world who ran the Big Apple from 2001 to 2013. Bloomberg thinks that Joe Biden is weak and Sanders and Warren can't win, a person close to him reportedly told international media. He also feels that Warren and Sanders are too left-wing. Seventeen candidates are already in the presidential race and Bloomberg will make the 18th entry.

