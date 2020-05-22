Trump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Released From Prison Over Coronavirus Concerns

The United States President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer, on May 21, was reportedly released early from federal prison. Michael Cohen had completed a bit more than a year of a three-year sentence for his role paying hush money to two women, the adult film actor and producer Stormy Daniels and the former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen reportedly returned to his New York home as he was released from prison due to concerns over coronavirus exposure.

According to an international media report, Cohen had been serving a federal prison sentenced at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. The 53-year-old is now expected to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement. Cohen’s release from prison comes after advocates and congressional leaders pressed the justice department to release at-risk inmates ahead of a potential outbreak.

READ: Tech Giants Are Embracing Remote Work. Others May Follow

Back in March, Cohen’s lawyers had reportedly also said that federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has been ‘demonstrably incapable’ of safeguarding and treating BOP inmates who are obliged to live in close quarters and are at an enhanced risk of catching coronavirus. Prison advocates had also argued that public health guidance to stay six feet away from other people is nearly impossible behind bars. As per reports, Cohen has been eligible for release from prison in November 2021, however, due to the deadly pandemic, he has been released.

READ: US Begins Crackdown On Unvetted Virus Blood Tests

BOP ordered to increase use home confinement

Meanwhile, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manaford was also reportedly released from the federal prison last week and was ordered to finish his sentence at home due to similar concerns. According to an international media report, the attorney general, William Barr, back in March had ordered BOP to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates. The BOP reportedly had also said that more than 2,400 inmates had been moved to home confinement. Furthermore, 1,200 others have also been approved and are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The attorney who rose to fame representing Daniels in lawsuits against Trump, Michael Avenatti, was reportedly also temporarily freed from federal jail in New York City and is staying at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. The former NY state senate leader, Dean Skelos, was also released on home confinement after testing positive for the coronavirus.

(Image: AP)

READ: Slain 12-year-old's Twin Tried To Save His Life

READ: In Reversal, White House Tells CDC To Post Church Guidance