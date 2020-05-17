Michelle Obama Applauds Husband Barack For His Congratulatory Message For HBCU

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appreciated her husband, former US President Barack Obama for his congratulatory message for the class of 2020 from HBCU who graduated. Barack not only addressed the students but said on Michelle’s behalf that the couple is “proud” of all graduates. Michelle retweeted Barack’s eight-minute-long video while speaking on on “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition.”. It was apparently a two-hour live-streaming event broadcasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter for historically black colleges and universities.

Congratulations to the HBCU Class of 2020! Michelle and I are so proud of you. As you set out to change the world, we’ll be the wind at your back. Can’t wait to see what you achieve. https://t.co/PCsjkJJTXi — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 16, 2020

Criticises US' response to COVID-19

Apart from lauding the students for adjusting to the new system of getting classes through zoom calls and noting the spring memories for the seniors, Barack took an unprecedented attack on US President Donald Trump and his administration without mentioning his name. Criticising the response to the coronavirus outbreak by US, Barack said that a situation like the global health crisis ‘tears back the curtain’ on the idea that lawmakers knew what they were doing. According to the former White House dweller, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the underlying inequalities in society and also noted the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing," he said. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

“Let’s be honest: A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communicates have historically had to deal with in this country," Obama said. "We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning.”

