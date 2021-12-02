After the tragic shooting incident at a Michigan high school in the US, the 15-year-old sophomore, Ethan Crumbley has been charged with murder and terrorism in connection with the killing of four students as well as injuring several others, authorities stated on Wednesday. A day following the violence at Oxford High School, Oakland County officials provided no cause or motive of the incident.

Crumbley has been accused of two dozen offences as an adult, which include murder, attempted murder, and terrorism resulting in death. Further, prosecutor Karen McDonald, citing a "mountain of digital evidence" against Crumbley, claimed that the shooting was deliberate. Karen McDonald said, “This was not just an impulsive act,” AP reported. Crumbley did, in fact, film video footage the night before the incident in which he mentioned killing students, according to sheriff's Lieutenant Tim Willis.

Furthermore, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast stated while arguing for no bail for Crumbley, “He deliberately brought the handgun that day with the intent to murder as many students as he could,” and urged to transfer him to a juvenile institution. Meanwhile, Scott Kozak, the defense counsel, submitted a not guilty plea.

Oxford High School shooting

As per the Associated Press, Keast went on to say that Crumbley allegedly went inside a bathroom with a backpack and emerged with a semi-automatic weapon, firing at kids as he moved down the corridor. During that firing, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling lost their lives.

In addition to this, eight more were wounded, including a teacher, and further transported to hospitals with a range of injuries, according to officials. Two persons were hospitalised for surgery late Tuesday afternoon, and their health status remained unclear. Officials claimed the six others were in good health following treatment, according to NBC News.

Deputies arrived at the school shortly after receiving 911 calls and apprehended Crumbley within minutes. Deputies also noted that when Crumbley was apprehended, he had an extra 18 rounds of ammo which was later seized. Earlier to the incident, Crumbley's parents were summoned to the school Tuesday, according to Sheriff Mike Bouchard, “for behaviour in the classroom that was concerning.” However, the Michigan teen continued to attend school, and the shooting happened a few hours later, AP reported.

The school was placed on lockdown immediately following the event, with some pupils seeking shelter in locked classrooms as investigators inspected the scene. They were finally brought to a nearby Meijer grocery store where they could be picked up by their parents. According to the district announcement, all of the district's schools would be closed for the remaining week.

(Image: AP)