Mike Pence Takes COVID-19 Vaccine On Live TV With Wife Karen, Hails 'medical Miracle'

On December 17, US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen were administered COVID-19 vaccination on live television at the White House. Pence makes the first high profile politician in the US administration to receive vaccination publicly along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams. In a live-streamed Pence told the American citizens that he “didn't feel a thing” in a remark after the injection. "Make no mistake about it: it's a medical miracle," Pence said as he touted the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed programme. "I also believe that history will record that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic,” the US Vice President said.

In a televised statement, the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Pence said that he was publicly taking the vaccine to instill confidence in the American people that inoculation was safe and effective. Many Americans have been dubious about taking a shot due to the fear of the adverse event. hence, the Vice President took the vaccine at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where he holds his office to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both announced that they would also be taking the vaccine regimen live on television. The US representatives and senators have been enrolled as part of the essential operations to get the vaccine first. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first COVID-19 vaccination next week, according to reports.

Obama, Bush, Clinton to take vaccine publicly

The US President Donald Trump, however, denied taking the vaccine, saying, that he won’t take the shot “until it’s recommended by doctors.” Trump’s White House medical team had earlier said in a statement that he was still receiving the dosage of a monoclonal antibody cocktail. Earlier, former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton had also announced that they would get their COVID-19 vaccinations on camera to encourage public confidence in the safety and efficacy of the immunization after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the Pfizer vaccine.

(Image Credit: AP)