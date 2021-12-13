Mike Pence's Cryptic 'will Go Wherever I Am Called' Message Fuels 2024 Prez Bid Rumours

Former US Vice President Mike Pence recently fuelled speculations of running for the Presidential post in the 2024 elections. Last week, the Republic leader visited New Hampshire and other early primary states, wherein he made multiple campaign-style stops, attended a GOP fundraiser and also met local political activists and leaders, as reported by The Hill. Interestingly, former US President Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden have also hinted at competing for the Oval Office in the November 5, 2024, polls.

Regardless, Pence seemed determined to make his bid for the presidential post. Speaking to a CNN reporter earlier on Wednesday, the once die-hard Trump loyalist said that he and his family, in 2023, will “reflect, pray and determine where we might best serve.” “We’ll go wherever we are called,” Pence said. Interestingly, Pence had also served as the governor of the state of Indiana, a Republic stronghold.

Challenge is to woo Trump supporters

While Pence could have begun what is being seen as his early attempts to woo American voters, one major problem he faces is winning the confidence of Trump supporters whom he angered on January 6. Pence had backed from Donald Trump’s claims that the elections were rigged, Soon he became the lightning rod of hate comments by Trump faithful. In June, Trump labelled him as a “Traitor” during a rally in Florida.

Just last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, amidst reports of discussions within Democrats whether he would follow through on a bid for the second term. While addressing a press conference on board Air Force 1, Psaki was questioned on the reports of Biden telling his staff that he desires re-election. “That’s his intention,” the official was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Over the weekend, Washington Post revealed that the 79-year-old and his aides have been telling allies that Biden intends to return to power for another term, an attempt to mitigate the fear of a Republican returning to power. Earlier this month, GOP members swept to power in Virginia state elections, leaving Democrats shook and rattled. Interestingly, questions have also emerged about Vice President Kamala Harris taking over Biden’s role in the upcoming polls.

(Image: AP)