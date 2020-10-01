Mike Pompeo Appeals To Pope Francis To Stand Against China's Human Rights Violation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appealed to the Vatican on Wednesday to call out the human rights violation and abuse of religious freedom in China's Xinjiang province on millions of Uighur Muslims. Pompeo opined that the catholic church should be at the forefront of the battle against the human rights violations in China.

Pompeo made this appeal at a symposium on religious freedom organised by the US Embassy to the Holy See. But it also comes at a time when the Vatican is entering into delicate negotiations with China on extending its controversial agreement over bishop nominations.

Pompeo appeals to Pope to call out abuse of religious freedom

Pompeo asserted that religious freedom is under assault the most in China as he called for "every faith leader" to find the courage to confront religious persecution. His reference to every faith leader was pointed at Pope Francis, appealing to him to side with the US in condemning the human rights violations in China. Earlier Pompeo had also called out the Sino-Vatican 2018 deal on the appointment of bishops which is due for renewal. However, the Pope had been working to mend its relations with China hence the Vatican has not appreciated Pompeo's open interference in the matter.

“We must support those demanding freedom in our time," Pompeo said.

“To be a church 'permanently in a state of mission' has many meanings," Pompeo said, quoting Francis

“Surely one of them is to be a church permanently in defence of basic human rights," he added.

Pompeo had earlier written an article for the conservative magazine First Things suggesting that the Vatican had compromised its moral authority by signing the 2018 accord with Beijing. The Vatican has not received the article on a good note.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet the Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Thursday.

Cardinal Oscar Maradiaga important personnel from the authority in the Vatican has reportedly said that the US interference is politically motivated and linked to the upcoming US election.

However, the anti-Francis brigade led by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the Vatican's former envoy to the US, and Steve Bannon, Trump's former advisor is close to the US President Donald Trump. Francis' leaning towards China has seemingly angered the anti-Francis brigade.

(With AP inputs)

