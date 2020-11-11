Mike Pompeo Assures 'smooth' Transition To A Second Trump Administration Post Poll Results

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, November 10 said that the world should have confidence that the post-election transition in the United States will be 'smooth'. During a news conference, Pompeo told the State Department that there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. He further asserted that President Donald Trump would be inaugurated again despite Joe Biden's projected victory.

'Will recount all the votes'

Adding further, Pompeo said Republicans will recount all the votes. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is successful today and successful when the president who's in the office on January 20, a minute afternoon, will also be successful, Pompeo affirmed. Describing the United States democracy as a 'shining city on a hill', Pompeo said 'the world needs us to live up to our providential promise'.

Meanwhile, world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden, for achieving unassailable leads in key states as well as a commanding edge in the nationwide popular vote. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the November 3 election.

US Elections 2020

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US Presidential elections 2020 as per projections of numerous media networks almost four days after polling closed, with mail-in ballots still being counted in some states. He will be the 46th President of the United States after the inauguration on January 20. It was Biden's home state Pennsylvania that finally delivered the victory to him, pushing him over the significant 270-electoral college votes mark.

While he will formally assume office in January 2021, there is still the matter of Trump refusing to cleanly concede the election. Trump was last heard claiming that it was he who won the election and that mail-in ballots had defrauded the American people. The Trump campaign has also challenged counting in several states by filing a series of lawsuits. The incumbent leader has accused the poll officials of "cheating" and "fraud" as they continued counting ballots that arrived after 8 pm on the final voting day.

Regardless, scores of world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the American people have taken to the streets to celebrate the victory despite being the country worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis with a record number of new cases being reported on a daily basis. Biden has stated he would take decisive action on the pandemic as soon as he assumes office.

(Image -PTI)