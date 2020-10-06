QUAD 2020: Mike Pompeo Meets Suga; Calls US-Japan Alliance 'cornerstone Of Peace'

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met for the first time on October 6. Pompeo is currently in Tokyo for ‘Quad meeting’ to meet his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan to discuss how to oppose China. Sharing pictures of his meet with Suga, US Secretary of State lauded the US-Japan alliance and said that it has “never been stronger”. Pompeo also said that the bilateral relations will continue to be the cornerstone of peace for the Indo-pacific “for generations to come”.

Pleased to have my first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The U.S.-Japan Alliance has never been stronger and is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity for the Indo-Pacific and will continue to be so for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/g1GknFDvSu — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 6, 2020

Japanese PM Suga also met with other Quad Foreign Ministers and Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar said that they spoke about the bilateral as well as the global dimensions of their "special" relationship. Meanwhile, Pompeo became the first senior official in US President Donald Trump administration to visit Suga after the latter took the office last month. The Quad Group is represented by Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia's Marise Payne and Jaishankar.

Pompeo targets China

In his brief ‘Quad trip’, Mike Pompeo on October 6 warned China over “malign activity in the region” as he met with key Asia-pacific allies that are showcasing a united front against Beijing. Apart from Suga, Pompeo had met with all his counterparts. With Australian Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State also discussed the activities directed by China and along with the budding concerns.

The Quad meeting comes as the present US-China relations are at an all-time high and thus, the meeting one of the most important highlights of Pompeo's trip. The grouping is counter to China's growing military ambitions in the Indo-pacific region. The skirmishes with India at the Himalayan border and souring relations between Beijing and Canberra also make this Quad meeting an important development for all the countries involved.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) was set up in 2007 but died down due to the withdrawal of Australia. However, in 2017 it was reestablished again following negotiations between the US, India, Japan, and Australia.

