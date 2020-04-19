Mike Pompeo Condemns 'deeply Concerning' Arrests Of Pro-democracy Hong Kong Activists

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has condemned the arrests of pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong, calling the incident “deeply concerning” as he added that “politicized law enforcement is inconsistent with universal values of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.”

Earlier, the Hong Kong police detained at least 14 pro-democracy demonstrators on charges of illegal assembly amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to international media reports. Pompeo condemned the incident in a tweeted on Saturday, April 18.

Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concerning – politicized law enforcement is inconsistent with universal values of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 18, 2020

As per reports, one of the detained people is entrepreneur and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the founder of the Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily that critical of the Chinese leadership and political regime. Lai was arrested from his home on charges of intimidation.

At least nine former Hong Kong legislators have been arrested -- including barrister and chairman of the United Democrats of Hong Kong Martin Lee, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung and Au Nok-hin -- in connection with unlawful public gathering in the month of August and October, as per the media reports. However, more details of the detention are awaited as the Hong Kong police are expected to release an official statement.

