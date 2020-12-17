Mike Pompeo Quarantining After Exposure To COVID-19 Patient; Cancels Holiday Party

The US State Department on December 16 announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested COVID positive. According to CNN, a State Department Spokesperson informed that Pompeo himself has been tested and is negative. However, the spokesperson added that he is being closely monitored by the Department’s medical team.

The spokesperson said, “Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. For reasons of privacy we can’t identify that individual”.

They added, “The Secretary has been tested negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the Department’s medical team”.

It is still unclear when or where Pompeo came into contact with the individual who tested positive. A White House official informed that he did not attend President Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting at the White House which took place on Wednesday. Further, the State Department also cancelled a holiday reception for the foreign missions in Washington that was due to take place at the State Department later on Wednesday.

The top US official was also slated to meet with President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to succeed him, Anthony Blinken, on Thursday. However, now he will no longer meet in person with Blinken, but it is unclear if the meeting will take place virtually. Moreover, Washington Post reported that Pompeo cancelled a speech he was due to give at another indoor holiday party that took place late on Tuesday and whose invites had been sent out to 900 people.

White House staffers to be vaccinated ‘later’

Meanwhile, Pompeo’s quarantining news comes after US President Donald Trump asserted that White House staffers should receive the vaccine “later in the programme”. While taking to Twitter, Trump had said that people working in the WH should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. He added that he has asked the adjustment to be made.

Trump, on the other hand, will also be vaccinated later. White House Press Secretary elaborated that Trump is still protected by the antibodies after he had contracted the highly-infectious disease in October. Even though Trump, along with many other White House officials have already contracted COVID-19, potentially, it has dampened their need for immediate access to the vaccine. As per the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is not yet enough information for health experts to determine if the individuals who have had COVID-19 should have the vaccine.

