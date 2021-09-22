Missing Pet Cat 'Alfie' Returns Home After 12 Years For 'comfortable Retirement'

After 12 years, a woman, Shelley Brockbank from Jersey was reunited with her pet cat named Alfie who had gone missing in 2009, when he was around four years old, according to the BBC. They were reunited when he was taken up as a stray by the JSPCA and she saw him on social media. Brockbank expressed her hope that the cat would now be able to enjoy a "comfortable retirement." Further, she said that he was well-known for getting into people's cars, before he vanished.

Brockbank noticed a post on the JSPCA's Facebook page about a stray that had been found and felt it was "the exact image of Alfie," thus they were reunited. Despite the fact that he had "aged quite a bit," she made an appointment to visit him and claimed there was "no question" it was him. Staff at the shelter told Brockbank that he had been rehomed in 2014 and that he may have had other homes during his time away.

"Settle into a nice and quiet retirement"

As per the BBC, Brockbank said that when they brought him home, he came out of his box and immediately began rubbing up against her leg, attempting to climb onto her lap. She further claimed that it was almost as if he was saying, 'I'm home.' She expressed her wish for him to "settle into a nice and quiet retirement" after his experiences.

Brockbank and her partner have welcomed their daughter Amelia into the family during Alfie's absence, according to Jersey Evening Post. She said that her daughter and Alfie became good friends when he returned home. She also stated that her daughter, Amelia adores him and can't believe he's been absent for so long. She continued by saying that she is pleased that they will get to spend whatever time he has left.

Alfie's family will now keep a careful check on him

She stated that she would not have been reunited with Alfie if the JSPCA had not done a "great job" on the Island and that the lesson of the tale is to never lose up. Alfie's family will now keep a careful check on him and provide him with a loving and comfortable retirement.

Image: Unsplash