US Senator Mitt Romney Emerges As Lone GOP Voice Challenging Donald Trump

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah continues to pose a challenge for US President Donald Trump, as he expressed his support towards thousands of Americans protesting against the tragic death of George Floyd.

Romney is known for criticizing President Donald Trump publicly for his tone, his tweets, and his inability to unite the country at a time of racial reckoning.

As the death of George Floyd has led to relentless protests seeking police reform and equal justice, Romney did not remain silent. Last week, Romney marched alongside protesters in Washington, tweeting "Black lives matter."

The senator has refused to comment on whether he will support Trump for re-election in November.

Speaking to reporters during the rally, Romney said that the Government is willing to change the scenario if injustice, prejudice, and bias still prevails in the society. Romney said while he does not view the issue of equality through a political lens, he, however, admitted that his party has an "embarrassingly small share of African American votes."

George Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle broke out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

Romney’s face-off with Trump

The GOP Senator’s conflicts with Trump have reflected in many ways over the years, from fierce speeches to heated op-eds. In the last several weeks, Romney's small acts defying President's words or tweets have been about more than just a reaction to George Floyd's death. During a hearing on coronavirus in May, Romney said that he found the US record on testing "nothing to celebrate whatsoever."

In February, Romney left his GOP colleagues frustrated when he crossed the aisle and joined the Democrats to remove Trump from office during the impeachment trial. In recent days, Romney said he is working with colleagues to help craft legislation to curb police brutality. While many Republicans did not comment on his criticism of Trump, they did argue that Romney has emerged as a legislative partner.

(with inputs from agencies)