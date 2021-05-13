More Than 100 Retired Military Officers In US Claim Biden's Election Win Was Illegitimate

It's been months since Joe Biden was elected as the President of the United States with over 81 million votes after winning the presidential election in November 2020. However, numerous voices have been raised, questioning the legitimacy of the election process — hinting at possible election fraud. Former US President, Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he had won the "legal vote" and even levelled accusations of electoral fraud and "election interference". Although, he had not provided any evidence to support his claims. Now, retired military officers in US have weighed in on the topic and expressed their opinions, they have even highlighted the flaws in Biden administration.

Questions over fair and honest elections

A group of over 120 retired military officers wrote a letter to Biden to tell him that his election was less than legitimate and also questioned his mental acuity. The group consists of retired military officers including generals and admirals and it is referred to as 'Flag Officers 4 America'. The letter, that echoes Trump's claims called an 'Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals'.

In the letter, the military officers wrote that the nation is in "deep peril". 'Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the 'will of the people' our Constitutional Republic is lost. Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per citizen,' it added. They have also said that absentee ballots are not secure. 'Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per citizen. Legal votes are identified by State Legislature's approved controls using government IDs, verified signatures, etc,' the letter added.

Doubts over Biden's 'mental' capacity

In the letter, the retired officers have jotted down their opinions regarding the policies formulated by the Biden administration. They wrote that aside from the election, the administration has launched a "full-blown assault" on the constitutional rights in a "dictatorial manner". They have bypassed Congress, with more than 50 executive orders "quickly signed", many reversing the previous Administration's "effective policies and regulations". The officers even raised doubts over Biden's mental capacity.

"The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored. He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night," the retired offivers wrote in a letter.

"Recent Democrat leadership's inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command," the letter added.

They have pointed out several national security issues like how opening borders will jeopardize national security, how China is the greatest external threat to America, etc. In their conclusion, they have said that under a Democrat Congress and the current administration, the country has taken a "hard left turn toward Socialism and a Marxist form of tyrannical government". The survival of the nation and its freedoms, liberty and historic values are at "stake".

IMAGE: AP