More Than 2,000 Flights Cancelled In US Amid Snow And Freezing Temperatures

Over 2,270 flights were cancelled on Thursday due to heavy snow and frigid temperatures in the United States, just before Christmas, CNN reported. Factors such as snow, rain, ice, and freezing temperatures became an obstacle for planned air travellers across the United States and Amtrak passenger train service.

As per the flight tracking website FlightAware, over 2,270 US flights were cancelled on Thursday, and about 1,000 flights were cancelled on Friday.

Around 85 flights were already called off for Saturday and delays were even more vigorous on Thursday, reported CNN.

Chicago and Denver most affected

As per the data by FlightAware, the cancellations have been most impactful in Chicago and Denver, where a lot of arrivals, departures, and about 100 flights at each airport were called off on Thursday.

According to a notice by Federal Aviation Administration, there was a point on Thursday when delays of almost three hours were seen due to snow and ice at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Temperatures at the O'Hare dropped to 9 degrees Fahrenheit (-13 degrees Celcius) at 5 pm (local time). Also, snow and frigid fog were reported by The National Weather Service.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that departing flights at Dallas Love, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Minneapolis airports needed de-icing through spray for a smooth journey, reported CNN.

Airlines grant weather waivers to passengers

A lot of airlines have given weather waivers to passengers so that they change their flying plans without any penalty in a short span. CNN reported that the Transportation Security Administration has recommended travellers arrive a bit sooner for hassle free check-in process.

Greyhound also issued a service alert on Thursday alerting customers that those travelling to the Midwest within the next two days might get their flights deferred or cancelled.

Amtrak has also been asked to postpone or cancel services for a few lines in the Midwest and Northeast. In a notice, Amtrak remarked, "Customers with reservations with trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day."