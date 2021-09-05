MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi To Represent India At UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate

Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS MEA), Meenakashi Lekhi will represent India at the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on 'transitions' under the agenda item 'United Nations Peacekeeping Operations' on September 8. Meenakashi Lekhi is on her first official visit to Colombia and the US from September 4 to 9. Since assuming office as MoS for External Affairs, this is her first official visit. Taking to Twitter, Meenakashi Lekhi informed about her participation in the UNSC Open Debate.

During the visit to NY,I will participate in the UNSC Open Debate on 'Transitions' under the agenda item 'United Nations Peackeeping Operations'. I will also interact with members of Indian community. See press release for more information: https://t.co/3S6LJBBenU @IndiaUNNewYork — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 3, 2021

Ambassador of India to the UN, T S Tirumurti shared a picture of Meenakashi Lekhi's arrival in New York. After her arrival, Lekhi addressed the Indian community at the "Jan Aashirwad Abhar" event. The event was organised by Prem Bhandari, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman and social activist. She lauded the efforts of the Indian community and highlighted that they act as goodwill ambassadors for the country. She added that their achievements in the professional, business and education fields contribute to the country's goodwill. She expressed gratitude towards the Indian community for extending necessary help in times of need. Speaking at the event, Bhandari also expressed gratitude towards Indian Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla for extending the partnership to organise 12 prosthetic fitment camps on August 5, 2020. Bhandari made a special mention of the relaxed Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) regulations which caused suffering for about 6 million OCI cardholders.

Delighted to receive Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs Smt Meenakshi Lekhi @M_Lekhi this morning at New York. @MLekhiOffice @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/zZMrti42WU — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 3, 2021

During her visit to Colombia from September 4 to September 6, Meenakashi Lekhi will call on the top leadership of the country. She is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Vice President and Foreign Affairs Minister of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez. The two leaders will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest. Lekhi will also be interacting with leading Indian and Colombian companies and the Indian Community residing in the country.

While on her visit to New York from September 7 to 9, Lekhi will participate in the Security Council Ministerial Open Debate on 'Transitions' under the agenda item 'United Nations Peacekeeping Operations' that will be convened on September 8 under the Council's Irish Presidency. She is expected to meet with senior UN leadership. Lekhi will also interact with the Indian community in New York as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

