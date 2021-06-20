Last Updated:

'Nepotism Is Illegal': Obama Ethics Chief Lambasts Biden For Hiring Kids Of Top Aides

An official who worked as Director of Office of Government Ethics (OGE) under Barack Obama has lambasted incumbent US President Joe Biden.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Obama

Credits: AP/Walter Shaub/Facebook


Official who worked as Director of Office of Government Ethics (OGE) under former US President Barack Obama has lambasted incumbent US President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to hire children of top White House aide. In a report, Washington Post on June 18 disclosed that at least five children of Biden’s top aides, including those of state counsellor and deputy chief of staff, started working for White House recently. Soon afterwards, a visibly angered Walter Shaub took to Twitter to call out Biden’s “ridiculous” and “illegal” hiring.

“I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally s***s. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a real “f**k you” to us—and government ethics,” he wrote on Twitter.

He went on to liken Biden’s close aides to “MAGAs” and ridiculed them for complaining that Republicans were putting party over the country when they were themselves doing the same. Reckoning that “nepotism is illegal”, he said that the coveted “jobs went to privileged kiddos with mommies & daddies who cozied up to POTUS”.

READ | Joe & Jill Biden pay emotional tribute after ‘beloved’ German Shepherd Champ passes away

He then called out Catherine M. Russell, head of Presidential Personnel saying that she was tasked with “keeping them honest” but herself has a recent grad child working in the administration. In his tweet, he further lampooned White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain accusing him of playing a role in his spouse Monica Medina’s nomination as Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Science affairs. “This is ridiculous. What a fu***ng failure,” Shaub wrote in ire.

READ | Biden administration issues first response as Iran elects Ebrahim Raisi as new President

'highest ethical standards'

In response, deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates maintained that the hires were all qualified for their roles. "The president has instituted the highest ethical standards of anyone to ever hold this office," he said in a statement. "And he's proud to have staffed the most diverse administration in American history with well-qualified public servants who reflect his values." However, Shaub dismissed it stating that "minimum qualifications requirement is total *S," Shaub wrote. 

READ | Joe Biden to host President Reuven Rivlin of Israel on June 28: White House

Credits: AP/Walter Shaub/Facebook

READ | Joe Biden attends church a day after Bishops challenge his support to abortion rights
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND