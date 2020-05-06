'Live and Let Die': Netizens furious as Trump visits mask factory without wearing a mask

United States President Donald Trump received massive backlash for touring a new medical mask factory in Arizona without wearing a face mask. On May 6, the US President visited Honeywell International Inc factory making N95 face masks for healthcare workers. Moments before boarding Air Force One, Trump had reportedly said that he would wear a mask “if it was a mask facility.”

As per reports, Honeywell International Inc factory was rushed into service in less than five weeks as the country witnessed a shortage of protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak. The facility is reportedly producing face masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump, who drew flack earlier for saying that face masks are optional, chose to not wear one during his visit to the factory. Even though the workers were seen taking all precautionary measures by wearing gloves and masks, Trump only wore goggles to cover his eyes. Even, a sign was visible that read: “Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!”

After photographs and videos of Trump surfaced on the internet where the US president can be seen without a mask, netizens took to social media to express anger. “Trump cares more about the image he exudes than American lives,” said a user in a scathing attack at the President who refrained from making lockdown mandatory.

Trump cares more about the image he exudes than American lives #AnyoneButTrump2020 #Election2020 — KP #AnyoneButTrump2020 (@kayvonp8) May 6, 2020

Another user pointed out that even the Signs at the facility indicate people are supposed to wear masks at all times, but Trump appeared to only care about wearing glasses. “Trump tours a MASK factory in Arizona without wearing a mask where it is compulsory. He is so vain, thinking goggles are enough,” wrote another user adding that “Attention, face mask is required in this area,' read the sign in the portion of the Honeywell factory” where he toured. His yak hair wig, though.”

Trump tours a MASK factory in Arizona without wearing a mask where it is compulsory. He is so vain, thinking goggles are enough. “Attention, face mask is required in this area,' read the sign in the portion of the Honeywell factory” where he toured. His yak hair wig, though. pic.twitter.com/SxcT7zDo3b — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 5, 2020

Not only President Trump but even the officers accompanying him, including Honeywell Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and some other visiting dignitaries, were photographed without facemasks and gloves while the signboard clearly mentions that the visitors are expected to maintain social distancing and follow the six-feet distance rule.

DONALD TRUMP visited a mask-making factory in ARIZONA,not wearing a mask,but wearing goggles instead.

The message was clear-the goggles would protect himself (his eyes),the masks would protect others.

He made a clear choice.



The song in the background, was 'Live & Let Die'. pic.twitter.com/K77cp4f2kd — lekha shankar (@lekha_shankar) May 6, 2020

Trump & co touring a mask factory without masks to do nothing but place their bare hands and spittle on a freshly manufactured batch sums up the idiocy of this entire era. pic.twitter.com/PpLk4SooBH — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 6, 2020

I didn’t think someone could top Pence not wearing a mask to Mayo Clinic. Then Trump didn’t wear a mask to a mask factory. https://t.co/hy0JIPQyL6 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 5, 2020

The video had the popular song 'Live or Let Die' by the US band Guns n' Roses playing in the background during his visit. Taking a dig at President's decision to go mask-less, some claimed that the song suited the situation well.

Someone at the Honeywell factory played “Live and Let Die” while Trump walked around the mask plant without a mask today.



pic.twitter.com/mmJVLgFubJ — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 5, 2020

Whoever played Live And Let Die whilst Trump was visiting a mask factory today is a twisted genius pic.twitter.com/NZqggBXeMp — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 5, 2020

While the US President claimed that the country has passed the peak and 'many states are heading safe and quick reopening', United States continue to report new infections and deaths. The United States' has so far reported more than 1.2 million infections and more than 70,000 deaths. Reports suggest that the visit was an attempt to demonstrate the reopening of the country.

I was thrilled to be back in the Great State of Arizona with the incredible, patriotic, and hardworking men and women of @Honeywell! https://t.co/z8XOjmFquB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

“I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes,” he said in Arizona. “Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon.”

(With inputs from AP)