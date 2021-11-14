New York: 79-foot-tall Tree Installed At Rockefeller Centre Ahead Of Christmas | See Pics

New York City, one of the most sought destinations for Christmas celebrations ushered into the festive season. On Saturday, it installed a 79 foot high Norway spruce tree at Rockefeller Centre in mid-town, Manhattan. According to a report by New York Post, the 12 -ton spruce was trucked in a 115-foot-long trailer from Elkton, Maryland marking the first time that the tree had been brought from that state.

(Image: AP)

In a tradition that has continued for the past eight decades, a large Christmas tree is placed in the Rockefeller Centre every year in mid-November. The spruce is lit in a public ceremony following thanksgiving, which would be on December 1. This year, more than 50,000 multicoloured lights have been brought in along with a 900-pound star for the purpose. Interestingly, the star is ornate with more than 70 spikes covered in three million crystals.

(Workers use a crane to lift and erect the giant tree. Image: AP)

(Image: AP)

The tree was cut down from the residential property of Devon and Julie Price, who told NBC News that they were worried that a storm would destroy the tree. It has stood at their home for over 85 years now. “So we’re very excited to have it go to New York City,” Devon Price was quoted as saying by AP. The tree is expected to be standing there till mid-January.

(Image: AP)

Diwali celebrations in NYC

When it comes to festivals, New York City does not refrain from pulling all stops. Earlier this month, One World Trade Center was adorned with Diwali-themed animation for the first time ever. The animation went live on November 2 at 6 pm and continued until November 4. The Diwali celebration also included a spectacular fireworks display that was viewed by audiences across the city.

This year, for the first time, the One World Trade Center was lit with Diwali themed animation in celebration of the festival, organised by the South Asian Engagement Foundation, along with a live-streamed fireworks show on the Hudson River. Rahul Walia, Founding Trustee of South Asian Engagement Foundation in a statement said, "There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all."

(Image: AP)