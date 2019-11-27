New York City Becomes First In US To Ban All Flavoured E-cigarettes

New York City has become the first major city in the US to ban flavoured e-cigarettes. The New York city council voted and passed the measure 42-2 on November 26. The vaping supporters opposed the move tossing fake money over the balcony and chanted loudly, "Big Tobacco thanks you!". The ban restricts the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes and flavoured e-liquids in New York City which includes mint, menthol and wintergreen e-cigarettes and e-liquids, according to the City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

US responded to the issue at slower pace

The bill was referred to as 1362A that was sponsored by council health committee chairman, Mark Levine. He said that the US has responded to the issue at a very slow pace and said teen vaping epidemic has been a huge failure. He said they are putting efforts to protect their kids by banning the e-cigarette flavours that have been causing major health problems for years. Bill de Blasio, the New York City mayor said that he supports the ban. Recent government figures on vaping illnesses have forced US President Donald Trump to reconsider the minimum age limit for purchases of e-cigarettes. Trump said he wanted to raise the minimum age limit from 18 to 21 but was also concerned about its impact on the businesses. Signalling a policy announcement next week, Trump said the administration will be coming out a with a “very important” position on vaping.

The administration is contemplating to have an age limit of 21 but they are also looking at its impact on jobs. Trump added that e-cigarettes have become a big industry and they are going to take care of it. It is still not clear how the Trump administration will assuage the fears of the vaping industry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on November 7, released the number of confirmed and probable lung injury cases and deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products. CDC said that 2,051 confirmed and probable lung injury cases have been reported from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

