New York City Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state emergency in the city on March 12 amid the Coronavirus outbreak and reportedly said that it "could easily be a six-month crisis.” According to news reports, he said Large venues like Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden will be shut for months to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Join us at City Hall for updates and announcements on our city’s COVID-19 response. https://t.co/gbnZ4rBiw0 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2020

State of emergency due to #CoronavirusUSA



- New York

- Florida

- Kentucky

- Pennsylvania

- Maryland

- Utah

- Indiana

- California

- Washington pic.twitter.com/T2oPCAhskj — Coronavirus outbreak😷 (@CoronaFunny2020) March 7, 2020

De Blasio reportedly said at a press conference that the last 24 hours have been very sobering and a lot changed very rapidly. He added that last night it just seemed like the world turned upside down in the course of just a few hours. He added that the incorporation of state emergency gives the city a vast range of new authority, which includes the power to establish curfews, shut down public transit, close public spaces, ration goods, impose price restrictions or suspend alcohol sales.

The city currently has 95 cases of COVID-19 with 42 of them reported in the last 24 hours, as per reports. The mayor added that the number of cases in the city is projected to rise to 1,000.

