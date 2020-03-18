New York Governor Andrew Cuomo & TV Host Chris Argue On-air Over Mom’s Fav Child

In the middle of a pandemic, CNN host Chris Cuomo and his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, bickered on-air about which one of them is their mother’s favourite. During a segment aired on March 16, Governor Cuomo sidestepped the question from his brother, Chris, about the possibility of imposing a curfew by talking about his past experience.

“I don’t like the word curfew. Dad tried to have a curfew for me. I never got past the resentment,” said the Governor.

The surprised anchor tried to come up with a funny response to which Governor Cuomo said, “You violated the curfew all the time”.

The whole discussion around the novel coronavirus and preparedness of New York to contain it suddenly derailed into siblings bickering over mother’s “favourite child”. Chris told Andrew to call mom and the latter said that he already did. New York Governor went on to say that his mother told him that he is the favourite child and Chris was the second favourite.

This video of brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo fighting ON AIR about their mom’s favorite child, calling their parents, and breaking curfew growing up is better than anything Shakespeare ever wrote pic.twitter.com/h7KF6pOdun — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 17, 2020

'Cuomos in time of Corona'

Social media found the whole discussion hilarious and called it the story of every family and siblings.

The Cuomos in the Time of Corona. 😊They have become America’s Italian Every-Family, And I’m so here for it. After the reign of the Robo-Trumps, void of normal empathy and humor, it is so refreshing! — Becky Johnson (@beckyajohnson) March 17, 2020

HA! @nbcsnl

The Brothers Cuomo wrote it for you.



Not sure who plays @ChrisCuomo but

Christopher Walkin is clearly @andrewcuomo

“You! You Caused much pain”



Thanks for the needed laugh!#brotherscuomo #christopherwalken — Kevin Mahan NYC (@MahanNYC) March 17, 2020

I love that Chris would’ve had the NY governor on his show last night anyway, but it just currently happens to be his brother. Glad he wasn’t doing this interview with Cynthia Nixon! — Julia Smith (@giufuliafa) March 17, 2020

