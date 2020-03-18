The Debate
The Debate
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo & TV Host Chris Argue On-air Over Mom’s Fav Child

US News

CNN host Christopher Cuomo and his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, bickered on-air about which one of them is their mother’s favourite child.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
New York Governor

In the middle of a pandemic, CNN host Chris Cuomo and his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, bickered on-air about which one of them is their mother’s favourite. During a segment aired on March 16, Governor Cuomo sidestepped the question from his brother, Chris, about the possibility of imposing a curfew by talking about his past experience.

“I don’t like the word curfew. Dad tried to have a curfew for me. I never got past the resentment,” said the Governor.

The surprised anchor tried to come up with a funny response to which Governor Cuomo said, “You violated the curfew all the time”.

The whole discussion around the novel coronavirus and preparedness of New York to contain it suddenly derailed into siblings bickering over mother’s “favourite child”. Chris told Andrew to call mom and the latter said that he already did. New York Governor went on to say that his mother told him that he is the favourite child and Chris was the second favourite.

'Cuomos in time of Corona'

Social media found the whole discussion hilarious and called it the story of every family and siblings.

First Published:
