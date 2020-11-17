New York Governor Cuomo Threatens To Sue Trump Administration Over COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

In the latest controversy over the politicisation of the COVID-19 vaccine, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to sue the Trump administration over the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan on Sunday, November 15. Previously, Cuomo had castigated the Trump administration over its vaccine distribution and for relying too much on hospitals, clinics and drug stores to deliver the vaccine. As per The Hill reports, the New York Governor has maintained that communities of colour often have limited access to public or private healthcare.

"If the Trump administration does not change this plan and does not provide an equitable vaccine process, we will enforce our legal rights. We will bring legal action to protect New Yorkers," Cuomo was quoted by Post-Standard during a Sunday service at Riverside Church in New York City.

READ | Trump 'threatens' to withhold vaccine from NY, Gov. Cuomo takes a swipe at the President

Communities of color affected by COVID

According to reports, coronavirus has especially affected communities of color. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis carried out in August revealed disproportionate amounts of cases in communities of colour across a number of hot spots. Meanwhile, other research has shown Black and Hispanic people are also more likely to suffer serious illness or death as a result of COVID-19.

READ | Cuomo: Movie theaters in NY can open Friday, with limits

In order to reach these communities amid the tough times, Cuomo said he was calling on the Trump administration to include churches and community centers in its distribution plan. Any plan that intentionally burdens communities of colour or hinders access to the vaccine deprives those communities of equal protection under the law, Cuomo said while adding that a special effort needed to be made to reach communities of colour because the private market would not be enough.

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday said that Cuomo’s previous criticisms of his administration’s plan would result in vaccines not being delivered to New York. "We cannot waste time and can only give to those states that will use the vaccine immediately. Therefore the New York delay." Trump tweeted on November 14.

READ | New York Gov. Cuomo: Movie theaters to open at limited capacity

US To Distribute Pfizer COVID Vaccines Early December

On November 10, Pfizer Inc announced that its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate which was found 90 percent effective in the first interim analysis from Phase III study, will be distributed in December across the US, Pfizer confirmed in a press release. Developed with the German partner BioNTech SE, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was declared effective against SARS-CoV-2 by the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) in an analysis conducted on November 8, 2020. US’ top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, said at a presser that the first doses of a safe and effective vaccine will be available for high-risk Americans in late December.

READ | Dr Fauci highlights Pfizer COVID vaccine's success rate; 'may help overcoming reluctance'

(Image-AP)