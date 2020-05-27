New York Park Paints Social Distancing Circles On Grass As Lockdown Restrictions Ease

As New York State eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions, a park reportedly painted circles onto its grass to help visitors stick to socials distancing measures. According to an international media report, Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is a popular spot, therefore, the authorities decided to paint circles in the artificial grass so that people stay six foot apart. Now citizens can sunbathe, read a book or have a little picnic safely away from other park users.

As per reports, two members of the staff had spent four hours to paint the circles with special chalk paint. There are approximately 30 circles arranged into rows and each offers space of eight feet in diameter. The park authorities reportedly said that it took few cans of white chalk paint, two people and four hours to implement the ‘strategic tactical urbanism’.

While speaking to the media outlet, the officials said that Domino Park continues to stress the importance of social distancing on social media platforms as well. The officials added that the park also continues to have park ambassadors be a visible presence and encourage wearing masks and social distancing. In a bid to follow the guidelines given by the government, the park has also put up signs to remind visitors about social distancing, while police patrol of the area is also handing out masks to anyone not wearing one.

NY relaxes lockdown

Meanwhile, as the number of cases and deaths continue to drop in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state, allowing beaches to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. Earlier this month, Cuomo also announced the expansion of testing capacity. He said that ‘drive-thru’ and ‘walk-in’ testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they’re capable of each day. He also informed that the state is testing approximately 40,000 people per day.

Furthermore, the NY Governor also added that an agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 pharmacies across the state. While testing New York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio also reportedly made an urgent appeal for blood donations. Blasio on Sunday reportedly said that the coronavirus-related blood drive cancellations have led supplies to dwindle to about two days’ worth, which could mean postponing some surgeries.

