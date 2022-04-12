New York Shooting: Guv Asks Civilians To Remain Vigilant As 'dangerous' Man Still On Loose

New York City Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday warned New Yorkers to be alert, stating that the gunman who shot over dozen people at the Brookly subway station is still at large. She also referred suspect as a dangerous person.

"Tranquility and normalness were disrupted, brutally disrupted by a cold-hearted individual and deprived of heart...This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," Hochul said while asking citizens to remain vigilant.

She added, "We say no more to mass shootings. It has to end. We are sick and tired of reading headlines of mass shootings. We crave stability. NYPD, State police, and everyone involved in this to stop the crime. No more crime. That's what we continue to say. It has to end and ends now."

'Brooklyn shootout not being investigated as an act of terrorist'

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the incident took place just before 8.24 am and the cops are not probing the shootout as an act of terrorism.

"We're going to update New Yorkers about an active shooting incident that took place this morning inside the 36th Street subway station on the N line. I want to begin by assuring the public that there are currently no known explosive devices on our subway trains and this is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time," Sewell said.

A gunman on Tuesday attacked multiple people, leaving injured commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screamings. A search operation is underway to nab the shooter who was reading an orange construction vest.

Officials said that gunfire wounded at least 10 people and at least 16 people in all were wounded in some way in the attack. Five people are in critical condition but their injuries are not life-threatening, New York Fire Department Acting Commission Laura Kavanagh said. As per the preliminary investigation, the gunman reportedly deployed a smoke device before opening fire.

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were brief on the incident. The incident took place on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighbourhood about 15 minutes train ride to Manhattan.