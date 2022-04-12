New York Shooting: NYPD Confirms Search On For Suspect; 'no Explosive Devices Found'

Moments after a shootout at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the NYPD held a press briefing on Tuesday. In the press briefing, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell cleared the air around explosive devices being found in the area. Talking about the shootout at 36 Street station of the BMT Fourth Avenue Line, Sewell informed that the suspect first opened a gas canister from his bag, smoked the air and then open fired, injuring 16- of which 5 are 'critical but stable' with no life-threatening injuries.

"He is a black man, 5'5, with a heavy build. Wearing a green construction-type vest and a grey hooded sweatshirt. I request the public to help us to apprehend him," the NYPD Police Commissioner said, adding that at present CCTV footage from the area is being looked at, for clue.

Underlining that at present the information is limited, the NYPD Police Commissioner said, " We are not ruling out anything- if it is a terror attack or not. As the investigation carries forward, we would get to know more about it."

'This needs to end'

The Governor called the suspect a 'dangerous man' and asked civilians to be on alert. "We say no more mass shootings. "It has to end. We are sick and tired of reading headlines of mass shootings. We crave stability. NYPD, state police, and everyone involved in this have to help stop crime. No more crime. That's what we continue to say.," the Governor said.

Meanwhile, the New York City Emergency Management has issued helpline numbers. Call 311 if unable to reach someone who may have been impacted by the NYPD activity located near 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn. If outside NYC, call 212-639-9675.