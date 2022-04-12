Last Updated:

New York Subway Shootout: Indian Embassy Says 'in Touch With Authorities' In 1st Response

In the statement posted on the Embassy's Twitter handle, it said that it was deeply disturbed by the horrific shooting in Brooklyn.

Sudeshna Singh
New York

In the wake of the horrifying terror attack in New York, the Indian Embassy on Tuesday issued a statement. In the statement posted on the Embassy's Twitter handle, it said that it was deeply disturbed by the horrific shooting incident in Brooklyn. The Embassy further added that it was in contact with the local authorities while putting forth its prayers and thoughts for those injured. Till now, 16 have been reported to be injured in the said incident. 

New York Fire Department in reply to Republic TV's mail informed that they received a call at 08: 27am (EDT) from 36 Street station of the BMT Fourth Avenue Line of the New York City Subway, which informed of smoke in the DNR lines train station. Upon arrival, the units discovered multiple people shot. Several undetonated devices were discovered at the same location, sources further informed. 

An official in the New York Police Department (NYPD) also in conversation with Republic stated that the suspect in the incident, who fled the spot, was described as a male wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask. "We are looking for the suspect to apprehend him," the official further said, adding that they are checking CCTV footage.  

Eyewitness narrate the horrific incident

Meanwhile, John, who was on a train that pulled up to 36th Street at the moment when a shooting broke out at the 36th St Brooklyn subway station, narrated the horrific incident. "The train driver told everyone to get on the train. It was scary. I didn’t know what was happening. There was everyone packed on the train. And people were scared. We went to 25th Street and he was screaming for medical assistance. And no one knew what happened. Everyone just got off. It was scary, I didn't know what happened,” the teen told Sputnik.

