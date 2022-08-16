Last Updated:

New York's World Trade Centre Decked Up In Tricolour To Mark India's 76th Independence Day

On the auspicious occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, the landmark World Trade Centre in the US's New York was decked up with the Indian Tricolour

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Independence Day

Image: Twitter/ @zankhanabenbjp


On the auspicious occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, the landmark World Trade Centre in New York, US was illuminated in the hues of the Indian Tricolour to honour the world's largest democracy. To commemorate the day, the Indian Flag was digitally projected on one of America's most iconic buildings. Notably, the World Trade Center is the tallest structure in the United States that is located on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks.    

Besides this, the Indian National Flag was hoisted at Times Square in New York. The ceremony was organised by the Federation of Indian Association in the New York metropolitan region. Further, Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaswal unfurled the Tricolour where Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, was also present. 

READ | Bengaluru: Joyous moment for commuters as BMTC offers free ride on Independence Day

US celebrates Indian Independence Day

Additionally, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and Shankar Mahadevan, two well-known Indian music composers, graced the occasion. It is worth mentioning that "Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu", a patriotic song, was performed by Mahadevan. At the ceremony, members of the Indian diaspora sang together while celebrating India's 75th anniversary of independence. 

READ | 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website receives over 5 crore selfies with Tiranga on Independence Day

According to media reports, at the location, hundreds of spectators witnessed the national flag being hoisted. Further, the US illuminated the Empire Star Building with an aerial display of a 220-feet high tricolour over the Hudson River. 

READ | American corporate leaders celebrate India’s Independence Day

In the meantime, the US Embassy in India displayed an old tradition while celebrating Independence Day. The Embassy revealed that a few American diplomats and their families participated in the traditional kite-flying ritual to observe the day's spirit.  

READ | US DOJ resists release of affidavit that can uncover reasons behind raid at Trump's home

US President Joe Biden even praised New Delhi as an "indispensable" partner of the country on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. In a statement, Biden stated that the US and India will continue to work together in the future to address the world's issues. The US President also referred to Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence" as India celebrated its Independence Day. 

READ | US 'disgust' over Iran blaming Salman Rushdie & supporters for his stabbing attack

(Image: Twitter/ @zankhanabenbjp)

First Published:
COMMENT