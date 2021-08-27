Nikki Haley, GOP Leaders Call For US Prez Joe Biden's Impeachment Over Kabul Attacks

Following the tragic attack on Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport, a long list of Republican leaders have called for President Biden to be impeached or resign. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley advocated for Biden's resignation but sarcastically expressed concern about leaving Vice President Kamala Harris in charge.

Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse. God help us. #ItDidntHaveToBeThisWay #GodBlessOurTroops #AfghanistanDisaster — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 26, 2021

Haley also called for the resignation of Kamala Harris, Lloyd Austin and General Milley. She said, "Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office."

Here's what some other Republicans had to say following the Kabul explosion.

Former Trump White House advisor Kellyanne Conway sarcastically said, "#Impeach? Why? It's not like they called the President of Ukraine or anything."

If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan. Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 26, 2021

Congress members offered plenty more criticism. "If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan," said Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.

"Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades (sic)," Jackson wrote on Twitter, adding, "There will be time for investigations and assigning blame later, but we do need a new Commander-in-Chief NOW! The leadership that got us into this does not have the competence and will to get us out. People are now officially dying!!"

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY) also issued strong remarks demanding responsibility. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said, "Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief."

Earlier this week, I too called on the President of the United States to resign immediately following his haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as POTUS, and he must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.#BidenResign #BidenResign https://t.co/mPHThWqL3Y — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 26, 2021

Travis Wines of Michigan, Amanda Makki of Florida, and Lavern Spicer of Florida are all Congressional candidates who have called for the US President's resignation or impeachment. Makki also proposed invoking the 25th Amendment, which establishes processes for the president's replacement.

Meanwhile, President Biden met with his national security staff to be briefed on the latest developments throughout the day.

