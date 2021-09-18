Nine Wild cats In Washington Zoo Catch COVID, Show Decreased Appetite & Lethargy

The Smithsonian Institution announced on Friday that nine large cats at the National Zoo in Washington have been tested positive with the COVID disease. Among the nine wild cats, there are six lions and three tigers which are being treated after contracting the infection. Six African lions, one Sumatran tiger, and two Amur tigers, there was evidence of decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing, and drowsiness. The institution, which manages the zoo informed that the official outcome was expected in the following days to verify the presumptive positive coronavirus test findings.

As per NBCN news, the Washington zoo stated on its website that to combat the pain and reduced appetite, all the suffering lions and tigers are now being medicated with anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea medicine. The zoo further added that the big cats were prescribed antibiotics for suspected secondary bacterial pneumonia.

Statement from Washington zoo officials

According to zoo authorities, these big cats will not pose any serious risk to the tourists as there will be a considerable distance between the animals and tourists. The big cats will stay in the indoor-outdoor enclosures of the zoo under observation. The authorities further informed that there were no additional animals in the zoo exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, but a researched experimental veterinarian coronavirus vaccine will be given to animals at risk of infection.

Officials at the zoo claimed they don't understand how the animals contaminated the disease and that staff members of the zoo wear masks when they're near the creatures. As per New York Post, the zoo stated that it had launched an inquiry into all personnel who had contact with the ill lions and tigers but were unable to find anything.

Vaccinations of animals in Zoo

The United States Department of Agriculture has given the green light to Zoetis' coronavirus vaccination for vulnerable zoo animals. the Smithsonian further reports that the first shot of vaccines will be given to specific animals at the Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia when they become accessible in the following months. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that another Zoo in the US has started giving vaccines against COVID to the animals. The Philadelphia Zoo began immunising its creatures, starting with Charlie, a female ring-tailed lemur. Even the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is prepared to vaccine some of its animals.

Thousands of minks were exterminated in Denmark in the year 2020 due to the COVID outbreaks among animals confined in tight quarters on industrial farms. Since the emergence of the pandemic, scientists have discovered that pets may contract coronavirus from people, and cats seemed to be more vulnerable than dogs. As many are held captive in uncontrolled zoos and private houses, lions and tigers were flagged out from being in danger of the COVID illness.

(Image: Pixabay)