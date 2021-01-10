'No Comments': Republicans Largely Remain 'silent' Over US Capitol Siege

After the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building, ensuing violence, ransacking the congressional offices, pounding on doors, and carrying out unlawful activities such as theft of confidential documents and electronic devices, many Republicans in Congress largely remained mute about the responsibility of the malicious compromise of democracy. At least four Republicans on Minnesota's congressional delegation remained silent about Trump’s role in inciting the MAGA mob to congregate outside Capitol and halt certification. Several others remained split about whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win on the House floor or not.

According to sources of news agencies, the GOP leaders, after the session convened in presence of heavy security, refused to lay any blame on US President Donald Trump or their Republican party. Even as lawmakers called for Trump’s ouster, many Rep. leaders were in denial about political and criminal-justice consequences of the Trump-inspired mob’s insurrection and violent escalation against Congress members inside the Capitol building that they sieged. Republican Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn somewhat supported the Minnesota Democrats for Trump's removal, but the Republicans Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber remained silent and did not announce their position in the aftermath of the US government building invasion.

Read: Australia, US, UK, Canada Criticize Hong Kong Mass Arrests

Read: Trump To Visit US-Mexico Border Wall As 400 Miles Of Construction Completed

Watching coverage from offices

Within the 24 hours following the rioting, many Congressional Republicans and more than half a dozen White House staffers resigned from their duties, blaming President Trump’s behaviour that led to the loss of Georgia senate seats, costing the Republicans the GOP senate. Meanwhile, the chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, trade adviser Peter Navarro, social media director Dan Scavino, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka, all remained silent and supportive when the US Capitol was under siege, only watching the coverage from offices, according to US news agencies sources.

Most Republican lawmakers chose silence to maintain their party gripes, but some like Senate Majority Mitch McConnell to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham came out rebuking president Trump for inciting mob violence. “I do think the President bears some responsibility,” North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer told a press conference outside the White House. However, Rep, Michelle Fischbach said “no comments” to the reporters after the rioting. Many Republicans never made public statements or gave official statements or sent out tweets to take accountability or decry Trump’s supporters’ behaviour.

[Credit: AP]

Read: US Capitol Rioters Lay Siege On Police In Mob Attack

Read: US: Capitol Police Outnumbered As Rioters Lay Siege

(Image Credit: AP)