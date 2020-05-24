US: North Dakota Guv Makes Emotional Plea Against 'mask Shaming' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the world struggle against the COVId-19 pandemic, wearing masks and practising social distancing are seen as the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the deadly infection. While some countries have even made it mandatory to wear facemasks in public, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum called it a ‘senseless dividing line’ and reportedly made an emotional plea against ‘mask shaming’.

According to international media reports, Burgum wants the people in his state to refrain from ‘ideological or political’ divides over people choosing to wear masks or not amid COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as North Dakota has confirmed over 2,300 cases of coronavirus infections and 52 deaths. The Republican governor said in a press conference that the individual’s decision to wear or not wear the facemask does not represent what political party they support.

Read - Khadi Masks Gain Popularity Following PM Modi's Bid To Go ‘local’

Read - Pomp And Masks At Alabama High School Graduation

Burgum gets emotional

North Dakota governor’s voice reportedly began to break as he continued to say that people might opt in favour of wearing the mask outdoors "because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who’s been going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life who currently have COVID, and they’re fighting.” His comments came as protests against the restrictions imposed to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the United States.

Burgum also urged all the people to incline more towards “empathy” and “understanding”. The North Dakota governor noted that the battle is with the coronavirus and said, “We’re all in this together”. While US President Donald Trump continues to push for the states to reopen and return life to normalcy, North Dakota has allowed reopening from May 1 but it is not mandatory for people.

Read - Using Face Masks And Sanitizer, Couples Say ‘I Do’ In Vegas

Read - Coronavirus Scare: Spain Makes Wearing Masks A Compulsory Thing In Public Spaces

Image Source: AP