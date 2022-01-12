Norway Activists Protest After Docking Of US Nuclear Submarine In Tromso: Reports

Protest intensified in Norway as an American nuclear submarine has docked in Tromso, a city in northern Norway. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the US nuclear submarine was docked on January 11, the second time in a year. The media report said that the submarine was loaded with arms and missiles and tasked with patrolling the northern waters. As the news of an American submarine docked in Tromso hit headlines of several national media outlets, hundreds of protesters marched towards the guarded gates of the Tonsnes harbour. The protestors termed the recent move of America "a destructive game between superpowers."

US nuclear submarine arrival in Norway sparks strong reactions

Hakon Elvenes, who represents the protestors, asserted the United States should not dock its submarine in Norway and added the act has a long "symbolic effect". "This represents a dangerous mix of military and civilian purposes. It is a mixture that may be in conflict with international law, and which hasn't been assessed well enough by the Norwegian authorities," Sputnik quoted Elvenes as saying to the national broadcaster NRK. "There is always a risk that something can happen to any nuclear reactor, we have plenty of examples of that. And if something happens first, the consequences will be great," added Hakon Elvenes.

Tension between two countries soar

Meanwhile, Alberta Tennoe Bekkhus, who represent, the youth wing of the Reds Party argued that the recent action by the US will contribute to unnecessary provocations and further conflict. "The fact that we invite American forces in the way we do makes us more insecure. It contributes to unnecessary provocations and further conflict," Sputnik quoted Bekkrus as saying. "The way NATO is doing now, I believe it makes the world more insecure. This puts Norway in a more dangerous situation," she added.

It is worth mentioning that the tension between US and Scandinavian countries has soared in the past few years due to action taken by the US Naval forces. Earlier in November last year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Norway's new Defense Minister, Odd Roger Enoksen, in his first visit to the US since taking the position. According to AP, both said the commitment to NATO and the challenges posed by Russia would be topics high on the agenda during their meeting. The duo also discussed the recent activities of the US Navy in northern Norway and added the matter would be solved with discussions.

