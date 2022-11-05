'Not Joking': Biden Acknowledges Republicans Would Try To Impeach Him If He Loses Midterms

The US midterms are going to be held next week and most estimates indicate that Republicans are going to win the House and they might even win the Senate. However, President Joe Biden is quite optimistic and thinks that his party, the Democrats, are going to win. "I'm optimistic, I really am. We're going to win this time around, I think. I feel really good about our chances," Biden said, as per reports from Sputnik. Although at a rally to Democrats in San Diego, Biden said if Republicans win back the US House and Senate, they will impeach him. Biden said that he was “already being told if they [GOP members] win back the US House and Senate, they're gonna [sic] impeach” him, Sputnik reported.

Biden attempted to mock the Republicans by saying, "I don't know what the hell they're gonna impeach me for. I'm not joking. Recently they said 'we should stop talking about that 'til we win’." As per a poll by YouGov, 27 percent of adults in the US believe that Biden will be impeached if Republicans flip the House and the Senate, the number is 32 percent amongst Republicans and 29 percent amongst Democrats.

Importance of the House and Senate

Speaking on the prospects of Democrats in US midterms, Biden said, "I haven’t been in all the House races, but I think we’re going to keep the Senate and pick up a seat. I think we have a chance to win in the House." Most estimates suggest that the Republicans are going to win the House. The US House has 435 seats and all of them are contested during the midterms. The Senate has 100 seats but all of them are never up for election during the midterms, only 35 are up this year.

As of now, the Democrats control the House and the Senate is split 50-50, which means that Democrats have to rely on the vice president to be the tie-breaker, as she is the president of the upper chamber of Congress. If the Senate is flipped along with the House then Biden will become a lameduck president. The Democrats are heading to midterms at a time when the US is witnessing high inflation, which will hurt them electorally as 74 percent of voters believe inflation is a crucial election issue, as per a poll by RealClear politics.