Obama Reveals Concern On Picking Biden As Running Mate In 2008, Cites Compelling Contrast

As former US President Barack Obama is set to release his new memoir, in the book he revealed his concern about picking Joe Biden as his running mate in the summer of 2008. According to a Washington Post report, Obama said that Biden, a Senator from Delaware, loved to hear himself talk, he didn’t have a filter and he “wasn’t always self-aware”. In the memoir ‘A Promised Land’, the 44th President has written that while they both couldn’t have been more different, he found the contrast between them “compelling”.

In the book, which is scheduled to release on November 17, Obama said that Biden has a good heart and his foreign policy expertise and appeal to the working class was the reason he finalised on him as his running mate. The former president also recalled the time when they awaited Republican nominee John McCain’s announcement of his vice-presidential pick. He revealed that Biden had learned of the decision in a meeting with him from a text message on adviser’s phone.

Biden had said, “Who the hell is Sarah Pallin?”

During 2008, Pallin had created a surge of interest in the Republican ticket. Obama revealed that he was also briefly worried that he will be outfoxed by McCain and Pallin would pull away enough undecided voters to swing the race to the GOP. However, he had then figured that McCain’s vice-presidential choice would backfire because on just about every subject relevant to governing the country “she had absolutely no idea what the hell she was talking about”. The former president found Pallin’s ineptitude “troubling on a deeper level”.

Pallin slams Obama’s book

In response, Pallin on November 13 took to Facebook and thanked Obama for crediting her with shaping Republican politics. She, however, also added, “It is presumable to know I’ve lived rent-free in your head these past twelve years”. She also said, "We’re here, we’re clear, get used to it. And because we’re happy warriors, I get a kick out of every time you attack us, because we just use it as fuel to grow stronger, more focused, more committed to justice for all”.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama’s book will elaborate on 44th US President’s personal life and the political career before participating in the historic campaign of 2008 followed by the first four years in the White House. As the first black president of the United States, Obama confronted the wave of divisive turmoil that fueled Republicans’ obstructionism that ultimately led to shift of the party. He also has written about the story of the competing vice-presidential choices. He has defended his legacy and explained what motivated him and what left his distraught.

