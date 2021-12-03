Omicron Cases In New York: State Reports 5 Infections Of New COVID Variant; Total 8 In US

New York has confirmed five cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday. The latest diagnosis has pushed the countrywide caseload vis a vis the new variant to eight, prompting health authorities to up their vigil. The “highly mutated” B.1.1.528 strain of SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in South Africa last week and was on 26 November labelled as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hochul, who took office in August, took to Twitter to make the announcement. However, she asserted that it wasn’t a “cause for alarm” as health authorities were prepared to tackle the infection. “We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread,” Hochul said but asked residents to follow all required precautionary measures.

Who has been detected with Omicron in New York?

The US announced its first Omicron case on Wednesday, December 1 after a fully vaccinated man who had recently returned from South Africa tested positive. The man was a resident of California. The authorities have so far provided details of four persons who have tested positive for the new variant in New York. They include a 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County, two from Queens and one from Brooklyn. Notably, out of the eight persons confirmed to contract Omicron in the US, one is without any international travel history, implying that the virus may be circulating inside the country.

COVID-19 in the US

New York is the fourth most infected state in America with more than 2,821,149 cases and 58,162 fatalities reported as of now. Meanwhile, despite a robust vaccination program, the US continues to remain the most affected country in the world reporting over 49,697,469 cases and 806,348 fatalities. In a statement, CDC has warned that “COVID-19 tends to be milder in children compared with adults, but it can make children very sick and lead to hospitalisation or even death."

Omicron suspected to be more transmissible

The newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, suspected to be more lethal and transmissible, has triggered panic waves across the world. Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on nations where the variant has been detected and almost every country has amped up precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

On Friday, November 26, the WHO designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern. The COVID-19 Omicron variant has over 50 mutations and has massively pushed coronavirus cases in South Africa. Given the number of mutations it has undergone, and its high transmissibility, it may pose a significant threat to people with heart conditions. Experts, however, have asserted that while caution is necessary there is no need for panic.

