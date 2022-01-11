Omicron Scare: Moderna Developing Booster Shot For New COVID Variant

As countries across the world have started inoculating their population with a booster dose against COVID-19, Moderna has also started working on developing booster shots that will target the new Omicron strain. While talking in CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday, the CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel said, “We are discussing with public health leaders around the world to decide what we think is the best strategy for the potential booster for the fall of 2022. We believe it will contain Omicron.”

According to Bancel, clinical studies for the Omicron-specific booster shot will begin shortly, and Moderna is debating whether the dose should include any other elements to combat the infection. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the United Kingdom, South Korea, as well as Switzerland, Moderna has inked advanced purchase agreements with additional payments totalling $18.5 billion. Further, this year, Bancel estimates that the firm will be able to offer two billion to three billion booster doses.

In addition to this, as per media reports, the CEO of Moderna earlier stated that individuals will need another injection after obtaining their booster doses to be safe due to the escalating number of the extremely infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 mutation, or Omicron variant, throughout the world.

Booster shots can safeguard against symptomatic Omicron by up to 75%

As per recent research from the UK Health Security Agency, the real-world report from the United Kingdom revealed that booster shots can safeguard against symptomatic Omicron infection by up to 75%. Meanwhile, according to the research, the initial two-dose vaccinations from Moderna and Pfizer are only approximately 10% efficient at avoiding symptomatic infection. The initial two doses, on the other hand, still give enough protection against serious sickness.

Additionally, by the middle of this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) hopes to vaccinate 70% of the world's population. Further, WHO has chastised wealthier countries for launching large-scale booster programs, advising world leaders to focus on ensuring that many people should receive COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in low-income nations, which have gotten the first doses, CNBC reported.

Indicating the WHO’s remarks, Bancel highlighted that vaccine availability was limited for the majority of 2021, however, that will no longer be the case. The primary issue currently is the distribution or putting those injections into the hands of individuals. In November 2021, he added, Moderna had between 50 million to 100 million shots waiting for shipping to low-income nations.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)